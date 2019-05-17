Clear

Ron live shot

a live shot

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Speech to Text for Ron live shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight, prosecutors are charging a st. joseph man with making a terrorist threat at an elementary school. 20-year-old taylor dean wilson was arrested yesterday after police say he pointed a b-b gun at the school... kq2's ron johnson is live outside carden park with the details... thanks alan, according to court documents police were called here, to carden park elementary yesterday after someone reported a man in front of the school carrying a rifle. a witness told police that wilson was carrying a gun over his head and fidgeting with it before pointing the gun at the school. wilson then crossed the street onto school property, where he allegedly pointed the gun at the school áagainá. carden park went into a brief lockdown while officers located wilson. according to a probable cause statement, officers located wilson on 13th street but he no longer had a gun. wilson told officers he got rid of the gun in an alley. officers later found the gun, which turned out to be a b-b gun that looked like a rifle. wilson was put on a 75-hundred dollar cash bond and ordered to stay away from carden park. reporting live at carden park elementary, ron
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Another hot and humid day on Friday but things will begin to change heading into the weekend with thunderstorms returning to the forecast. For this evening, there weather will be quiet and warm with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events