Speech to Text for Ron live shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight, prosecutors are charging a st. joseph man with making a terrorist threat at an elementary school. 20-year-old taylor dean wilson was arrested yesterday after police say he pointed a b-b gun at the school... kq2's ron johnson is live outside carden park with the details... thanks alan, according to court documents police were called here, to carden park elementary yesterday after someone reported a man in front of the school carrying a rifle. a witness told police that wilson was carrying a gun over his head and fidgeting with it before pointing the gun at the school. wilson then crossed the street onto school property, where he allegedly pointed the gun at the school áagainá. carden park went into a brief lockdown while officers located wilson. according to a probable cause statement, officers located wilson on 13th street but he no longer had a gun. wilson told officers he got rid of the gun in an alley. officers later found the gun, which turned out to be a b-b gun that looked like a rifle. wilson was put on a 75-hundred dollar cash bond and ordered to stay away from carden park. reporting live at carden park elementary, ron