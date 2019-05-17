Speech to Text for STUDENTS AFFECTED BY FLOODING RECEIVES GENEROUS DONATION

flood season has made school a challange for communities in rushville, but today that community was able to take a break from all those concerns thanks to a generous donation, kq2's ron johnson has the story. <<it's been a tough year for dekalb-rushville students. we have families that have lost their homes and are displaced currently. this year's active flood season has had a big impact on the kids and families within the district. we're out of our house living with this teacher whose own kids go to the school says they've had adjustments.i have three kids who don't have their own rooms anymore so all living pretty close together right now.and even for those who haven't lost their homes, just accessing the school has become a challenge.right now i'm having to go around to go through st. joe or levenworth so that's about a 50 minute to an hour drive. despite these challenges, the principal says the kids are taking it all in stride. our kids are awesome they've been coming to school, that's i think a sense of normal in their day. now thanks a school in kansas, these kids and their families can take a break from flooding concernswe received a donation from clear creek elementary in the desoto school district. they left it to our discretion and we decided that we want to have a little fun with these kids. so they came to the hoof and horn, a restaurant owned by a fellow alumni if this'll take their mind off it for just a little bit that's good for them good for us, least we could even after all through parents kids and staff only with gratitude for help of others there's nothing better than a community that came come together and support one another. thank you clear creek kq2 news >> clear creek elementary donated $1000 to the school,