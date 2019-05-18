Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities searching for missing person on Missouri River
Full Story
Severe storms possible today
Severe storms possible today
Posted: May. 18, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
70°
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
68°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
68°
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
After a round of showers this morning, the skies have cleared out and now we keep an eye on the forecast for this afternoon as more thunderstorms are likely develop and could become strong to severe.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Authorities searching for missing person on Missouri River
School comes together to help 4th grader fighting rare brain tumor
Missouri to become latest state with restrictive abortion ban
Man charged with making terrorist threat after pointing BB gun at school
Lifeline Foods and Boehringer planning multi-million dollar expansions
One person taken to hospital after crash Friday afternoon
St. Joseph community enjoying new city disc golf course
Cop on a Rooftop for Special Olympics raises nearly $1,900
Kids helping kids: Kansas students raise money to help Rushville students impacted by flood
Former Maysville teacher will serve no more jail time for inappropriately touching students
Community Events