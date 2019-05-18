Speech to Text for Savannah baseball ready for state secitonal

<<trevor maag: " we've been thinking about this for a long time ever since we were little kids." that's an opportunity to complete a dream season.trent larison: "as a senior your time is running out. it's really getting down to crunch time."savannah baseball has had great teams in the past few years, but seemed to come up short each time in the district playoffs. but an experience group of veteran players pushed savannah over the hump.erich bodenhausen: "we've got great senior leadership here. they've put in four years and they understand how to play the game, how to work hard and practice and those sort of things." dakota spicer: "it's a big step to get through the district championship."maag: "right now we're just feeding off eachother's energy right now. try to go 1-0 after every game." it can be easy to look ahead to playing in the state championship. with the game only a few games from reach, but coach bodenhausen always reminds his guys to stay present. bodenhausen: "we one pitch at a time and not to worry too much what the score is. hopefully if we play the game like we know how to play we come out on the top in the end." for the seniors. they have grown up with eachother and played baseball together since they were little kids. now, just a short time from graduating and moving on to college, they hope to leave a legacy for savannah baseball. spicer: "i feel like it'll be a good finish if we can continue to win some games and just leave our legacy this year." maag: "i'm really proud of what we're doing and i couldn't have it any other way with these guys. these guys are my teammates, my family so i'm loving every second of it." >>