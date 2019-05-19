Speech to Text for Family and friends of missing man assist in search operation

officials are searching for a man they say went missing along the missouri river almost two days ago... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. the missouri state highway patrol spending much of the morning searching the area where that man was last seen kq2's ron johnson was also there this morning, he joins us now in studio with more on this. ron? thank you brooke, that man went missing near the nodaway island access ramp to the river near amazonia yesterday and today friends of that man's family showed up to help with the search effort. for everyone involved it was a race against time. <<ron johnson reporting along the missouri river in amazonia, the search was on. we already have four or five bouts out right now family and friends of a man believed to be missing assisting state troopers scouring the river in an attempt to locate him. we have three boats from the highway patrol there are a couple of civilian boats also. this is the second day crews have been out searching, those close to the family say the man set out onto the river thursday to fish, then friday morning they say they discovered the man's vehicle on the access ramp still running. we're racing against time because the storms are coming insearch and rescue teams are continuing to search a two mile stretch of the river and their hope is they can do it before severe storms move into this area later this afternoon. and weather the only hurdle.the river's up so as you can see its moving pretty fast, so that's a challenge for everyone involved too. ultimately we have to maintain the safety of everybody here.and as these crews continue the search, those who work with the missing man's wife are asking for prayers and the safe return of her husband.what we do every single day is help people in the hardest times in their lives and now one of our nurses need help>> today's weather did cause them to call off that search operation, though they do plan to be back out there tomorrow. in the studio, ron johnson kq2