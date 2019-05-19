Clear

Family and friends of missing man assist in search operation

Family and friends of a man who went missing along the river joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the search.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 10:45 AM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 10:45 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Speech to Text for Family and friends of missing man assist in search operation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officials are searching for a man they say went missing along the missouri river almost two days ago... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. the missouri state highway patrol spending much of the morning searching the area where that man was last seen kq2's ron johnson was also there this morning, he joins us now in studio with more on this. ron? thank you brooke, that man went missing near the nodaway island access ramp to the river near amazonia yesterday and today friends of that man's family showed up to help with the search effort. for everyone involved it was a race against time. <<ron johnson reporting along the missouri river in amazonia, the search was on. we already have four or five bouts out right now family and friends of a man believed to be missing assisting state troopers scouring the river in an attempt to locate him. we have three boats from the highway patrol there are a couple of civilian boats also. this is the second day crews have been out searching, those close to the family say the man set out onto the river thursday to fish, then friday morning they say they discovered the man's vehicle on the access ramp still running. we're racing against time because the storms are coming insearch and rescue teams are continuing to search a two mile stretch of the river and their hope is they can do it before severe storms move into this area later this afternoon. and weather the only hurdle.the river's up so as you can see its moving pretty fast, so that's a challenge for everyone involved too. ultimately we have to maintain the safety of everybody here.and as these crews continue the search, those who work with the missing man's wife are asking for prayers and the safe return of her husband.what we do every single day is help people in the hardest times in their lives and now one of our nurses need help>> today's weather did cause them to call off that search operation, though they do plan to be back out there tomorrow. in the studio, ron johnson kq2
Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
After last night's rain, the showers have moved east and we are drying out. For the rest of the day, expect more clouds than sun but could see some sunshine later in the days. Highs will struggle to get into the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will also be blustery coming from west-northwest at 10-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events