Clear
Heavy rain threat this week
Heavy rain threat this week
Posted: May. 19, 2019 6:55 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
61°
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
55°
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
61°
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
59°
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
60°
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Ending our weekend on a nice note with some sunshine but changes will begin to be felt early Monday afternoon with increasing clouds and eventually more rain. But overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with chilly temperatures in the 40s.
