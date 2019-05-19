Clear

ROYALS AVOID ANGELS SWEEP

Posted: May. 19, 2019 10:59 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

top of the third inning where adalberto mondesi is at the plate for the royals... with two runners on..and he hits this ball into shallow right field... angels not able to get to it...and in comes whit merrifield...======next up will hunter dozier...he's been money all year...he hits this ball deep into gap all the to the wall...and the royals take full control in the third..we go to the later innings where the royals bullpin actually showed up in this contest..... you see scott bralow and jake diekman striking guys out....the ian kennedy in the ninth....able to keep the ball in for the final out...the royals get the win 5-1..and carry some momentum going into the i-70 showdown in st. louis this week... speaking
Ending our weekend on a nice note with some sunshine but changes will begin to be felt early Monday afternoon with increasing clouds and eventually more rain. But overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with chilly temperatures in the 40s.
