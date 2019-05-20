Speech to Text for Heavy rain threat & possible severe weather this week

new warning about severe weather as 19 million americans are bracing for the worst. nearly four-dozen tornadoes carved a trail of damage across six states this weekend.. leveling homes, and tossing trees. and now some of those same areas are getting ready for more: a-b-c's kenneth moton has the latest just days after dozens of tornadoes tore through the midwest.... more potentially catastrophic storms are threatening millions... wntornadoessatpkg nats many of those in the path of destruction are already reeling from this weekend's terrifying twisters... severewxar mos - "i just kind of shoved her into the closet and put my back against it and just prayed through the whole thing."in nebraska -- wntornadoessatpkg nats: (wind) "it's touching down!"-- this twister nearly swept away storm chasers caught in its path. wntornadoessatpkg nats: "tornado! tornado!"while this massive tornado touched down in kansas ... 20190517 - fri0453 in crackletoppling a tractor trailer that was driving nearly two miles away. natsin the aftermath -- homes turned upside down... debris blocking roadways... and residents grateful to be alive. treeintohouselamos - "i really did not think we were coming out of here alive." now -- those same people may face these frightening scenes again.. (wx map gfx) a severe-weather threat is in effect... with tornadoes possible for cities stretching from kansas to texas.. with oklahoma in the bullseye. schools in parts of the state have already canceled classes today ahead of the outbreak... including schools in moore county...gmem05221_003 (ordered) nats - past tornado gmem05221_003 (ordered) where a violent tornado hit six years ago today, killing 24 people and injuring more than 200 others. we are waking up this monday morning to increasing clouds with chilly temperatures in the 40s. the first half of monday should be dry but cool with rain chances increasing during the late afternoon into the evening. highs in the upper 50s to near 60. overnight monday and through tuesday more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. will stream and river levels and a flash flood watch is in effect for the area. threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early tuesday afternoon as high temperatures get into the 70s. we are right now under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather stay with kq2 for updates on this forecast. flash flood watch for the entire kq2 viewing area from 7:00 p.m. monday until 7:00 p.m. tuesday. thank you, vanessa...