Speech to Text for Heavy rain threat & possible severe weather this week

debris blocking roadways... and residents grateful to be alive. treeintohouselamos - "i really did not think we were coming out of here alive." now -- those same people may face these frightening scenes again.. (wx map gfx) a severe-weather threat is in effect... with tornadoes possible for cities stretching from kansas to texas.. with oklahoma in the bullseye. schools in parts of the state have already canceled classes today ahead of the outbreak... including schools in moore county...gmem05221_003 (ordered) nats - past tornado gmem05221_003 (ordered) where a violent tornado hit six years ago today, killing 24 people and injuring more than 200 others.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up this monday morning to increasing clouds with chilly temperatures in the 40s. the first half of monday should be dry but cool with rain chances increasing during the late afternoon into the evening. highs in the upper 50s to near 60. overnight monday and through tuesday more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. will stream and river levels and a flash flood watch is in effect for the area. threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early tuesday afternoon as high temperatures get into the 70s. we are right now under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather stay with kq2 for updates on this forecast. flash flood watch for the entire kq2 viewing area from 7:00 p.m. monday until 7:00 p.m. tuesday.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)