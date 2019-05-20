Speech to Text for Airman surprises sister at Central High School graduation

<<graduation day...one of the most exciting times for high school seniors...(nat sound) taking photos with friends... laughing....and remembering fond memories...(nat sound)for keely wilson...its the end of her chapter at central high school...(nat sound)and while she's excited for what's next...heading to missouri western and nursing school... she can't help but think the day would be a little bit sweeter...if her sister megan could be here...(nat sound)the 2nd of four sisters and a united states air force air man 1st class..meghan has been stationed in south korea for the past six months...(nat sound)but she wasn't missing keely's graduation for anything...(sot, meaghan keely: "about two months ago, i decided i was going to come by and surprise here.") spending two days in a hotel... hiding from just about everyone friends and family included...meaghan caught her little sister by surprise before she went out receive her diploma...(nat sound: cry and laughing)(nat sound: how surprised were you when you turned around?)(sot, keely wilson: "very, yeah, i had no idea.")so once graduation started...and keely finally got her chance to walk up and across the stage...there meghan was...right there... with family...cheering on her little sister...(sot, keely wilson: "it means a lot and i'm excited i haven't been able to spend that much time with her, so it's nice to be able to do that.")chris