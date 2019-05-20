Speech to Text for Mustangs team up with local baseball bat maker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this...to that...(nat sound: sanding)and finally this...(nat sound: finished bat)(sot, trevor moss: "a lot of hand turning. a lot of bats.")(nat sound: how man bats have you made?)(sot, trevor moss: "i've probably made between 400 and 500 bats.")what started off as a love for baseball...(sot, trevor moss:and trevor moss combined the love of the game with a family passion for wood working...(sot, trevor moss: "when i got my first bat, i actually went out to garage and got a piece of sandpaper and started to sand down the handle because that seemed to fit me a little better and i kept sanding it until it felt right.")has turned into a business opportunity for trevor moss...(sot, trevor moss: "i truly considered it a hobby and then it became a more serious over time.")so serious..his company, walkoff wood bat company is parterning up with the st. joseph mustangs...(sot, trevor moss: "johnny and i had spoke about it before, not to seriously, but then again this fall i spoke to him again about it.") and this time talks got real... (sot, johnny coy: "the effort and time he puts into each bat was really amazing.")moss and mustangs manager johnny coy go back a long time..playing baseball together growing up... and they're once again on the same team...(nat sound)out of his own garage...moss makes every bat by hand...(nat sound) (sot, trevor moss: "in about 40 minutes, i can get a bat done and then painting it and doing the clear coats, and allowing it to cure. from start to finish, i can get a bat done in about two days.") the mustangs liken themselves to be st. joseph's team..and it only makes sense for the club to use bats made in their own backyard...(sot, ky turner: "we're excited to be out there swinging a local product during our games and we know trevor does a great job and he's got a high quality bat.")come may 29th mustangs opening day...with the crack of the bat....(nat sound)moss will know he's left his imprint on the game he loves...(sot, trevor moss: "to see these college players, top- tier college players swinging bats that i have turned here in my garage. it'll be pretty neat to see that happen.")(nat sound)chris roushkq2 sports...