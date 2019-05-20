Speech to Text for Friends and family hold vigil for teen found in burned home

family and friends of a teen whose body was found in a burned down home took time to remember him this evening. thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson. kq2's ron johnson was at tonight's service and joins us in studio with more. ron? thanks brooke, those family and friends of 14-year-old cameron satterley gathered at the site where his body was found to remember him <<ron johnson reporting sunday, family, and friends gathered at the sight where 14- year-old cameron satterley likely took his last breath. cameron was a very loved child. a burned down house on the 1400 block of north 3rd street served as a backdrop for the vigil, its the same home seen here in february, emergency crews responded to a burning house around the same time satterly went missing. two months later his body was found in that home. friends and family are remembering the teen, while they say he wasn't perfect his dad spoke that you know he had some bad times but eveybody's child goes through bad times in their liveshe was still very loved and his absence has left an indelible mark on those who knew him.candles, songs of comfort and a balloon release, all in honor of the teen. those who work with families who've lost loved ones in such tragic ways as this have a message they hope will prevent these kinds of tragedies every parent should get involved with their children, know who their friends are, know where their hanging out and have them in at a certain time of night they gotta know in hopes of preventing these kinds of tragedies in the futurewe just don't need