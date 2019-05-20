Clear

Mosaic Life Care recognizes Nurse of the Year

Mosaic Life Care recognizes Nurse of the Year

Posted: May. 20, 2019 3:35 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care recognizes Nurse of the Year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday. one local nurse is getting some special recognition. amber hutchcraft is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at mosaic life care, and has won the title of nurse of the year. hutchcraft says she is honored by the recognition adding that she owes the achievement to the many nurses that helped shape her to into the nurse is today. she shared with us what makes her job in intensive care so rewarding. (amber hutchcraft/ nurse of the year) "i love intensive care love my teamwork great support always learning something new and at the end of the day i can go home everyday saying i learned something or i did something different that i hadn't done before." hutchcraft has been employed at the hospital for ten
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 44°
Overnight Monday and through Tuesday more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. Will need to watch area stream and river levels and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area. There is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures get into the upper 60 to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events