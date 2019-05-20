Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care recognizes Nurse of the Year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday. one local nurse is getting some special recognition. amber hutchcraft is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at mosaic life care, and has won the title of nurse of the year. hutchcraft says she is honored by the recognition adding that she owes the achievement to the many nurses that helped shape her to into the nurse is today. she shared with us what makes her job in intensive care so rewarding. (amber hutchcraft/ nurse of the year) "i love intensive care love my teamwork great support always learning something new and at the end of the day i can go home everyday saying i learned something or i did something different that i hadn't done before." hutchcraft has been employed at the hospital for ten