More rain & storms for Tuesday

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:10 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 6:10 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<flash flood watch for southern parts kq2 viewing area until 7:00 p.m. tuesday. for your tuesday, more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few more inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. we've already received in some places, over 2 inches in the last 24 hours and an additional 1-2 inches is expected for tuesday. will need to watch places that are prone to flooding such as low-lying areas plus stream and river levels. there is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early tuesday afternoon. the instability to fuel these storms all depends on how much cloud cover and rain stays around during the morning hours. we are right now under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the storm prediction center with large hail and 60-70 mph winds as the main threats. an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. high temperatures will get into lower 60s. the better chances for severe weather looks to be in central, eastern and southern missouri where they are
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
For Tuesday, more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area. There is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early Tuesday afternoon. We'll be watching it.
