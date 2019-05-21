Speech to Text for More heavy rain & possible storms for Tuesday

management agency. <<flash flood watch for southern parts kq2 viewing area until 7:00 p.m. tuesday. for your tuesday, more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few more inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. we've already received in some places, over 2 inches in the last 24 hours and an additional 1-2 inches is expected for tuesday. will need to watch places that are prone to flooding such as low-lying areas plus stream and river levels. there is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early tuesday afternoon. the instability to fuel these storms all depends on how much cloud cover and rain stays around during the morning hours. we are right now under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the storm prediction center with large hail and 60-70 mph winds as the main threats. an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. high temperatures will get into lower 60s. the better chances for severe weather looks to be in central, eastern and southern missouri where they are under an enhanced risk. >> thank you, vanessa...