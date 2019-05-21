Speech to Text for City council looks to ban over-the-counter drug Kratom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hicks] literally kratom, the way its being sold and regulated in town is just praying on the ones who are battlig addiction alternative medicine store co-owner andrew hicks.. one of the people happy to see a krotam ban on city councils agenda..[andrew hicks ] i'm totally against opiods all togther..the dea wanted the plant based "temporary mind altering" substance to be categorized with drugs like lsd and ecstacy in 2016.. [shawn collie capt. buch co. drug fight ] the dea and the fda they are are viewing it as a schedule one drug thats how they want to see it as so they are sayingn it is just as bad as the other opiates like heroin cocain meth but after stong public opposition the new classification was cancelled.. áquick-nat?á.. allowing the, south east asian grown and produced, kratom to still be sold unregulated over the counter in vape stores and gas stations alike in most states.. including missouri [miguel minnenhall ] theres a lack of certification for the actual plant matter, you can say it has kratom in it there for you dont know what is actually in the product[shawn collie capt. buch co. drug fight ] this is one of those drugs that seems to be combined with other drugs so we havent seen some one that just uses the kratm only, its mixed with opiates or other drugs um, cough syrup[andrew hicks] some one who's going to mix it is going to be some one batttling addiction which is what has some physicians and law enformement concerned.. [shawn collie drug fight ] with a lot of the opiate use anad the opiate overdoses we are seeing kratom in [dr. robert corder] we've had a couple patients come in that had been addicted to kratom and had to keep taking more and more of it because it was addictive ended up taking over 90 talets a day.. not good to have an addictive substance in your town thats unregulated.. which is is why st. joseph city council is looking to eliminate the substance with in the city limits[shawn collie capt. buch co. drug fight ] for the coty and the mayor and the cheif of police to take those steps to take the steps to put this in the place i think says a lot about how they want to impprove the citydane hawkins kq2 news the city council meeting starts tonight