Speech to Text for SJSD launches Master Facilities Plan, asks for community engagement

the st. joseph school district is releasing the first phases of its master facilities plan process...and they need your input... kq2's brooke anderson has more... << nat: cheering...another year in graduating sunday...nat and like these st. joseph school district is spending their summer looking towards the future..."what do we want our schools to look like? do we want k-5 elementary schools, k-6 elementary schools..."the district launched the first phase of their master facilities plan process on monday...which included hiring architectural group d-l-r to tour the facilities..."they will be taking a look at each of our facilities and kind of giving them a sort of report card, so to speak, of where does it fall based off the guideline for good instructional practices and facilities."now, the district wants to engage the community in shaping the vision for the future...the district says a part off the dlr group, called link, will be launching a website and putting together an introductory survey..."it's not a very long survey but it's kind of: 'are you a parent or a grandparent, are you a community member, what kids do you - if you have kids what schools do they go to." superintendent dr. doug van zyl says a short online survey is now available for the public to participate in.he says the surveys will get more in depth along the way."the engagement part with link is really - the question about 'what do you want as a ommunity, what do you want as a parent?"brooke anderson, kq2 news.>> the link