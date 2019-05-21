Clear

A break from the rain on Wednesday

A break from the rain on Wednesday

Posted: May. 21, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
