Speech to Text for SJPD: Spring Crime Prevention Tips

more about that coming up in just a few minutes. alan. >> thank, mike. >> here with roy with spring crime prevention tips. how are you? >> any bad guys out there today would get pretty wet. we're out a lot more. they're out a lot more. the warmer weather brings out the best and worst in people. >> people tend to look for things laying out in the yard and opportunities. people are a lot of times not looking to commit a crime but opportunities present themselves and some people -- >> when you dangle it right in front, there's an open garage door easy for folks to forget to close up at night if they have been out working in night. >> lawn mowers and weed eaters. >> what do they want with a lawn mower? quick sale. something you can sell and get a few quick dollars. ladders. they can be used for other purposes to gain access. something that a lot of people don't think about and i don't think about sometimes, i make myself. when you're working in the backyard, lock your front door. close the garage door and things like that. the most important thing, be a good neighbor. if something looks suspicious, someone will call it in or you know, don't worry about it. a lot more important to have eyes out there. >> sure, absolutely. we don't mind coming out and checking. if you call us and think something is suspicious, we will certainly come out and take a look. if it's nothing, no harm, now foul. >> it's a shame in the times we are. even if you are at home, in the front yard or backyard, they are pretty sneaky. >> we get complacent and a little naive to think it can't happen to us. it certainly can. >> you're right about being naive, you aren't a victim until you are. >> i have been one and it's self correcting. >> it's terrible. it happened to me as limp you feel so victimized and you're walking on egg shells. >> sure. so keep the garage door closed. keep the front doors and back doors locked i guess. don't forget to take keys with >> sure. sure. >> yeah. you said you're always available to take questions from >> sure. >> absolutely. yeah. you can call and have an officer come out or call me. if you have any general questions about ways to protect yourself and your property. >> let's enjoy