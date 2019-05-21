Speech to Text for United Way summer reading program in need of volunteers

ad c1 we're back on "live at five" joined by jody with united way. with summer basically here, weather be darned. it's here for the kids. they will be out of school looking for reading opportunities. >> yes, we're here today to ask for volunteers. we have a need for volunteers to come in and read with children and school aged child care programs. we have done this since 2011 in an effort to help address summer reading loss. i know there are problems and so valuable. when kids don't read over the summer, they lose reading skills. so they are doing thing like library reading programs or united way reading adventure. it keeps the kids reading over the summer. >> we have had volunteers in the years past and you get volunteers from all walks of life. it's not a huge requirement and you're not asking for a lot. we have volunteers from middle school up to retirees and people in their 80s have volunteered for us. it's wonderful to see the variety of community members willing to share their time. one of the great things, it's not a huge time commitment. we have sessions scheduled at several different school age programs and you select the schedule that works for you. you might volunteer two weeks at one location and two at another. we would take you as often as you can. >> you're in and out in 45 minutes. it's fun for the volunteers and the kids love it. they have a lot of fun and they like to show off their reading skills which they my not do so much at home. >> so you're basically just looking for the people and the books are provided. >> we just need caring community members of any age to show up and read with kiddos. >> call the united way, or visit our website. all of the information is available there. >> how long does the program go in the summer? >> we will kick off the first week of june and run through july. >> folks just need to pick out a 45 minute chunk and the more the merrier to make it fun and these kids love it. >> and the volunteers end up loving it.