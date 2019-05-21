Speech to Text for Rolling HIlls Library ready for kids to read this summer

the way through the end of the week. alan. >> thanks. mike. here with kellis morris and sandra keefe from rolling hills library. we talked about the united way reading program. a busy summer season of keeping the kids and adults involved in reading. thanks for joining us. >> we've got the, what is the universe. a universal story. we're going to do a lot of things with space and space monsters and ufos and rockets. moon all kinds of different things. >> kids are just a little interested in that. >> they are. >> what kind of commitment are you looking for in the kids and really you're talking about adults reading as well. explain how the program works. >> our program is open to all ages from babies to adults. adults can read by themselves or with their children. it all counts. all ages can set their own goals. everyone can decide for themselves whether they want to keep track of the minutes, the pages they read or how many books they read and how many they can do between now and the end of july. >> is the summer the busier season for the libraries? >> absolutely. >> it definitely is. you think of it being a summer everyone getting outside during the summer but they want a cool place to go with air conditioning and certainly with the kids and what they're going to do during the summer. >> so, i understand there's incentives as well. >> we have prizes, there's three sections of the reading log as kelly was telling you. as the kids finish each section, they get a prize for signing up. they get to play the plinko board. at the end they receive a free book. >> well, sign up is coming up. >> it actually has started already. >> yeah i see that. from last week. >> and so, do they just come in and register? >> they register, pick up the log and we will record them so that we know they started. and they just figure out how much time they want to spend the rest of the summer and come back and get the prize. >> and either location and also the book mobile. well, we're going to talk about your truck event but mike is not cooperating with us. we won't be touching any trucks. >>