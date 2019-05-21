Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Strawberry Pie

check out the specialties after1 sdwr >> weer here -- we are here in the kitchen with bracey's cafe. we have a strawberry by with the strawberries coming from the rio grande valley. >> we start with a cream pie crust. you know this is our own. you can buy them at the grocery store and cook the crust to brown it so it's done. and layer your strawberries after you have had them and cleaned them. >> this is nice. >> i know. >> i have strawberries >> did you? >> wonderful. >> they are really good. >> so they are lining the bottom of the pie. >> that is correct. then you're going to take, and use about a pound and a half of strawberries for this pie. the rest of them you're going to macerate them and add two cups of sugar while you're doing that. if you have a food processor, you can put them in there. it makes it a lot easier. >> that's what has been going into this. >> that's what has been going in here. you're going to mix up five tablespoon with corn starch and bring that to a boil until the corn starch and sugar has been dissolved and cooked into the mixture. then it's going to turn this out a beautiful red you're going pour over the top of strawberries and let it sit for a couple hours. if you're not able to wait that long, put it in the freezer. >> yeah. >> so what do you have the bowl there? >> that's whipped cream to go on top of the pie. >> how popular are your strawberry pies? >> they are very popular. >> can you imagine that. just when you walk in the store and see that. >> we have some customers that will come up and have a slice and want to buy the whole pie. >> i alltel the story alan, i went in there and bought about two or three cookies. had a bite of one and turned around and came back in. i do remember that. >> i got to get a dozen of these. >> i have never done that before. >> i believe those were the triple chocolate. >> can't go wrong with that. we're on the sweeter side today with the strawberries. and we're going to try this pie out when we come back here on "live at five". take c1 well we're back. magically whipped cream appeared on top of strawberry pie. look at that. you put strawberries on top as well. >> if you look inside, you can see the whole strawberries. >> i got it. toney is going to get a shot. >> alan, you can eat. >> you have to hold off. >> i will be the one that waits. >> there's that. >> and there's the whole layer of strawberries. right? >> it's really good. really, really good. so, great spring and summer pie. >> you have these available at the store now. >> oh, yes. we have them just about every day. you buy them by the slice or the pie? >> well, what we have in the case, usually is specifically for the customers coming in that day. if you want to order one or any pie, give us a day's notice and we will have it for you the next day. >> this is fantastic. >> worth the wait of a day if you have to. but, pretty good stuff. >> so many types of pies do you have on a typical day? >> oh, probably five to six. >> one of each. >> where are you located