Clear

Texas Roadhouse legendary Sweet Italian Dressing

Texas Roadhouse legendary Sweet Italian Dressing

Posted: May. 21, 2019 4:29 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for Texas Roadhouse legendary Sweet Italian Dressing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dressing w c1 here we are in the kq2 kitchen, brett larson from texas roadhouse. have you recovered from mother's day? quite the weekend. i mentioned the steaks and seafood. i mentioned the salads. you can't mess it up too bad and your homemade dressing. i see about 20 ingredients, what is that about? >> it's several. it's a complex dressing. we make everything from scratch. we cut the vegetables every day and make our own croutons. >> you have somebody who specifically makes salads all day long. >> absolutely. got a salad cook and just makes salads over and over. all right. >> awesome, busy, her name is veronica. >> why don't we make some here and set this over here so we can check out and see from above how you make the dressing here. >> absolutely. >> so we're looking at the seafood. i bet this italian dressing would be good with seafood. >> so we've got a few things. the order in which you put them in makes a difference. we start off with apple cider vinegar. then add our seasonings. black pepper, yeah, i've got to smell it first. this is onion salt. regular salt. pinch of -- make garlic powder. onion. good try. there's the granulated garlic. i said the order you put are important. now we havearo have armattics. >> oregano, sweet basil and garlic. you're going to give this a stir. let your herbs and garlic marinate for 15 minutes. that will let the essential oils flavor that. >> the aroma. so good. >> but the star of this show. if you do an italian dressing right, you will really taste the dressings. >> we're going to go through it. >> stabilizer and an i mulsifiyer. >> honey stabilizes everything. mustard asks the vinegar and the oil, grab the two of them together and make them friends. you have a stabilizer and that mustard will pull those together. >> who would think mustard in italian dressing. >> and we have two things to add. >> this is just soybean oil. we do this and add slowly and whisk heavily. >> we will give you a c1 >> i can vouch for the fact brett has been stirring during the entire break. you're getting closer. you have someone that does that all day long. >> it's worth it and tastes great with the salad. again complements to the steak, the seafood and i bet you're open tonight. >> our italian dressing is fantastic. whisk is aggressive. if you see it separate, give it another stir. throw
Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events