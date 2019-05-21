Speech to Text for Texas Roadhouse legendary Sweet Italian Dressing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dressing w c1 here we are in the kq2 kitchen, brett larson from texas roadhouse. have you recovered from mother's day? quite the weekend. i mentioned the steaks and seafood. i mentioned the salads. you can't mess it up too bad and your homemade dressing. i see about 20 ingredients, what is that about? >> it's several. it's a complex dressing. we make everything from scratch. we cut the vegetables every day and make our own croutons. >> you have somebody who specifically makes salads all day long. >> absolutely. got a salad cook and just makes salads over and over. all right. >> awesome, busy, her name is veronica. >> why don't we make some here and set this over here so we can check out and see from above how you make the dressing here. >> absolutely. >> so we're looking at the seafood. i bet this italian dressing would be good with seafood. >> so we've got a few things. the order in which you put them in makes a difference. we start off with apple cider vinegar. then add our seasonings. black pepper, yeah, i've got to smell it first. this is onion salt. regular salt. pinch of -- make garlic powder. onion. good try. there's the granulated garlic. i said the order you put are important. now we havearo have armattics. >> oregano, sweet basil and garlic. you're going to give this a stir. let your herbs and garlic marinate for 15 minutes. that will let the essential oils flavor that. >> the aroma. so good. >> but the star of this show. if you do an italian dressing right, you will really taste the dressings. >> we're going to go through it. >> stabilizer and an i mulsifiyer. >> honey stabilizes everything. mustard asks the vinegar and the oil, grab the two of them together and make them friends. you have a stabilizer and that mustard will pull those together. >> who would think mustard in italian dressing. >> and we have two things to add. >> this is just soybean oil. we do this and add slowly and whisk heavily. >> we will give you a c1 >> i can vouch for the fact brett has been stirring during the entire break. you're getting closer. you have someone that does that all day long. >> it's worth it and tastes great with the salad. again complements to the steak, the seafood and i bet you're open tonight. >> our italian dressing is fantastic. whisk is aggressive. if you see it separate, give it another stir. throw