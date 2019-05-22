Speech to Text for eagles host quarterfinal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to play this game is really big no travel but ya it would be good for our boys to be able to play in front of a home crowd i know their looking for it i'm looking forward to it it should be a lot of fun.") taking a look at the game... it is scheduled to be played at phil welch stadium with first pitch set for 4:30.... and depending on the the field conditions...the game could be moved to missouri western....