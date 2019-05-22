Clear

eagles host quarterfinal

eagles host quarterfinal

Posted: May. 22, 2019 12:48 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 12:48 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for eagles host quarterfinal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to play this game is really big no travel but ya it would be good for our boys to be able to play in front of a home crowd i know their looking for it i'm looking forward to it it should be a lot of fun.") taking a look at the game... it is scheduled to be played at phil welch stadium with first pitch set for 4:30.... and depending on the the field conditions...the game could be moved to missouri western....
Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events