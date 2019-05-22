Clear

A quiet Wednesday ahead

A quiet Wednesday ahead

Posted: May. 22, 2019 7:04 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 7:04 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for A quiet Wednesday ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south.. <<>> this morning - democrats today is wednesday may 22nd--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkinswe're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) << in total, 14 tornado reports in tuesday night. we've received in some places, 2-3 inches in the last 48 and roads are closed due to flooding. if you are looking for a nice day, that day will be wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. the nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late wednesday through the long memorial day holiday weekend. right now, we are right now under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the storm prediction center for wednesday night through friday. stay tuned to kq2! >> our
Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events