Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
A break for Wednesday before more storms late week
A break for Wednesday before more storms late week
Posted: May. 22, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
55°
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
54°
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
55°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
57°
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
50°
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Heavy rain leads to mudslide on K7 in Doniphan County
14 tornado reports in northeast Kansas Tuesday evening
Highway 59 closing again due to flooding
City council looks to ban over-the-counter drug Kratom
Flooding leads to road closures, officials urge people not to drive through flood waters
President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Missouri
Over $136,000 in scholarships awarded to Maysville senior
Governor declares State of Emergency as flooding and severe weather worsens
Man sentenced to 9 years for neighborhood burglaries
Tornado warning Tuesday evening
Community Events