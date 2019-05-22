Clear

A break for Wednesday before more storms late week

Posted: May. 22, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
