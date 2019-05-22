Speech to Text for Health experts frustrated with legislative inaction on opioids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

impose... after the legilative session ended last friday, missouri ástill does not have statewide a perscription drug monitoring program.. -- much to the frustration of those fighting the opiod epidemic in st. josephkq2s dane hawkins has more.. <<outrage and frustation from those fighting the opiod epidemic after legislators did not pass a bill for a maditory statwide persccription drug moniotoring program..[ mark puckett, saint kolbe puckett center for healing] how many people have to die from the opiod epidemic before the state opens up their eyes and says you know what enough is enough[ dr. robert corder] its just disapointing that we're the only state that doesnt have a pdmp missouri has ábeen the only state in the country with out a pdmp for the past seven years.. [rex robinson, physician ] its very frustrating its just way way over due we're the only state out of 50 that hasnt passed such legislation its just rediculousmaking filling perscritions stressful for physicians in st. joseph, not wanting to aide a potential addiction... [rex robinson, physician] it's terribly frustrating to us, i mean we are to the point that if we dont trust the script or perscriber or it from a foreign source we just wont fill it but with out a perscription drug monitoring in the state of missouri, after getting denied at on pharmacy people could just go some where else..[ mark puckett] right now in missouri you can doctor shop and have them all filled at different pharmicies or utilize perscriptionwhich legislators say makes cities like st. joseph a illegal drug use.. [ sheila solon] the root of our crime is drugs thats the root of the crime we are facing here in st. joe and across our entire state [ mark puckett] coming specifically to missouri to doctor shop making the fight against the opiod edpidemic more difficult for st. joseph [ mark puckett] if you cant track it you cant control it [rex robinson, physician ] it would be nice to be on the same page as everyone else to make this problem go away or at least make it less significantdane hawkins kq2 news senator tony luetkemeyer sponsored the bill to enforce the perscription drug monitoring program in missouri. it got 82 votes in the house,