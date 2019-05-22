Speech to Text for Over $136,000 in scholarships awarded to Maysville senior

maysville is awarded after excelling in education throughout her high school career... kq2's brooke anderson caught up with the graduate today...and has more on her achievements. << natsarah lucas never shied away from hard work school in the years of propelled her future to new heights i'm going to get to go to college for not very much so i definitely think that that's worth it."spare time she had, lucas applied for d lots of them.but in the end, she was awarded over $136,000 something her wasn't a surprise."sarah is a phenomenal student. she's very driven and motivated to do herself."her, she'll say she wasn't alone lot of support from my course, like the faculty and just always kind of been my only choice. just do well, come in extra if you have too."that way of thinking has led her towards a future as a medic in the air national guard, and a spot at the university of missouri where she'll major in health sciences."maysville has been a very great place for me to be these four years because since it's so small, i've been able to be involved in literally everything."know her in high know she'll much at mizzou"very proud of sarah and the entire senior class of 2019. i have no doubts that they will do amazing things in their future."and for the upcoming senior class, lucas scholarship advice..."i think it's important just to apply for all of them. once you apply for a couple, it makes it a lot easier to apply for the rest of them so you might as well do it."brooke anderson, kq2 news.>> maysville high school staff say the entire 2019 graduating class recieved almost 930-thousand dollars in scholarship