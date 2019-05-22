Speech to Text for Rolling Hills Library pushing for tax renewal

the senate. rolling hills library is asking for a yes from voters in august.a yes vote means continuing the $.31 cent levy passed in 1999. if andrew and buchanan county voters say no-- the levy will expire at the end of 2019.the levy makes up half of the library's operational budget without the levy library officials say they would be forced to cut staff, hours, books and services.if you live in a home with a market value of $100 thousand dollars in the rolling hills district -- you pay about $28.50 per year rolling hills director says for the price of a buying a hardcover book -- you could secure the library's future for decades. (michelle mears, rolling hills library director: chamber have their imagine 2040 plan which is a vision of the future for what st. joseph and the surrounding counties could be and so we want to make sure what we are doing is in line with that. that we are providing services and resources that help move that vision of the community forward."the rolling hills library district is separate from the st. joseph public library system. rolling hills covers all of andrew county... and buchanan county outside of 1965 st. joseph