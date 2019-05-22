Speech to Text for SJPD replacing expired bullet proof vests

mcclain the st. joseph police department getting a new round of bulletproof vests for officers... city council approved a resolution that authorizes the department to apply for a federal grant to purchase the new vests. the grant was just over 14- thousand dollars. officers say the vests expire every five years due to mainly wear-and-tear, and that they cycle new vests each year... the department says the grant - which they're awarded every year - pays for 50 percent of the costs...and the other 50 percent comes from the city... (sot "luckily we don't run into a lot of situations where, you know, you would say that the officer - well i'm glad they had their vest on tinight. but, their families uh us, everytime they get out there on the street we're glad they have their vest one because you don't know when that situations gunna arise.") captain wilson says each officer is given their own vest...each one costs roughly 7o8