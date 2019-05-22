Clear

Flooding leads to road closures, officials urge people not to drive through flood waters

it's been a common sight blocking highways across northwest missouri and northeast kansas this spring.road closure signs. us 59 south of st. joseph is one of many roads once again closed due to flooding -- frustrating drivers. "people who get annoyed when roads are closed, you just have to go around.and when buchanan county emergency manager bill says go around -- he certainly doesn't mean go around the barricades -- he means turn around and find another way to your destination -- advice some didn't take during march flooding."we had one gentleman who drove around our barricade who's car was washed away. we had to bring in a rescue crew to atchison to actually save his life.""people find themselves in trouble and try to drive through water on the roadway. i can't stress enough that it only takes 8-12 inches of water can life a vehicle and move it."this latest round of flash flooding isn't goin g to end anytime soon. those who watch the forecast say the missouri river is expected to rise another 2-3 feet along with other area lakes and rivers. this will occur in some of the same areas where people were evacuated from their homes in march."the people in southern buchanan need to pay attention to what's going on. the people who live in lewis and clark village should be aware of the fact that the lake is filling up and we're hoping it doesn't get back
