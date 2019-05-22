Speech to Text for Officers run for Special Olympics

dollars. it was also a busy day for law enforcement across missouri as the law enforcement torch run for the special olympics kicked of... kq2's chris roush has more on the event helps the special olympics and its athletes... <<(nat sound)(sot, amanda cullen: "we appreciate anyone that comes out and supports us.")inspite of wind (nat sound)and rain... runners showed up at the nodway courthouse in (nat sound)to light the torch and kickoff the the law enforcement torch run for special olympics (sot, amanda cullen: "as we get more involved with police, we're very involved with the basketball game we have on campus, as well as anyway we can support and help those athletes, we jump at the chance.")raising money for the special olympics...the torch and runners made their way down mainstreet in maryville....eventually stopping south of town...(nat sound)but the torch run didn't stop there(nat sound)the afternoon rain showers put a damper on st. joseph's portion of the run, but law enforcement stilled turned out to throw their support behind the event...(sot, matt kneib: "it's the idea and the thought of the support and the amount of involvement.")it's one of the biggest fundraising efforts for the special olympics...and it's leading up to the 2019 state summer games in springfield...(nat sound) chris roushkq2 news...>> more than 2,000 runers from 119 agencies across missouri will take part in the torch run... for more on the multi-day event... visit our website