Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care: Weight Loss Surgery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

care c1 and we're back on "live at five" with omar gangam from mosaic. >> good afternoon. when you come by you talk about patients who are extremely over weight. some of the options available surgically for them. >> absolutely. so, usually our patients get referred if they are suffering from morbid obesity or bmi of 35 or above. they get referred to us, because once that body max index or suffering from obesity. they benefit more from surgical option because they will fail the medical treatment or exercise or medication. >> sometimes you try and eat right and you try and exercise and it just doesn't work if you are morbidly obese. >> so there's definition of morbid. bmi over 35. usually our patients have failed the medical treatment and lifestyle changes. this is why they come seeking help with our surgery group because surgery has been proven to be the most effective and durable weight loss. they lose a lot of weight more than any other modality and that weight loss, i will give you an example. with diet and exercise. over five years, 95% end up regaining the weight back. but with the bariatric surgery or surgical weight loss, we look at the numbers and 80% are able to keep the weight off. we are increasing your chances 75%. keeping that weight off. >> well, it sounds very successful. when you get to that point, it's not having the surgery to look better and to feel better, well, feel better a little bit but it might be life or death >> to be healthier. >> truly i tell my patients, it's a new life and a healthier lifestyle. we do the surgery and at the same time, we prepare our patients to eat better, know who to eat better to exercise a couple times a week. but at the same time, the surgery allows them to lose about 100 pounds or 90 pounds. no diet usually. >> well, if folks are out there and they think they are to that point, maybe they talk to their physician or call you at mosaic. what is your phone number? >> we do seminars every month. i do three weight loss surgery seminars. they come and see and watch it. listen to us talking about bariatic surgery and weight loss surgery and how it can change their life and make the diabetes disappear. they can come again call our office, 818-276-6155. it will be the seminar and afterwards we can see them if the