Speech to Text for Missouri Western holding kids summer sports camps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

maybe tomorrow. so we'll see what happens. alan. >> not many options. >> thank, mike. her with gerald from missouri western. how are you? >> i'm doing great. i want to be a part of the academies. they sound fun. >> it's a great time for kids. kids are looking for things to do. it provides a safe place for kids to come. there are two camps. the first is for kids that are ages 8-12 and it's children's lifetime academy. they will go bowling. play miniature golf. and in the second camp they both going on at the same time. 1:30 to 5:15. the second is the ad venture sports academy. this is grade six through eighth graders and will do scuba dive. archery. >> well, there will be some of those things too. they will do high ropes course. more adventure type activities. great thing is the camp is led by students going into the field. physical education. great students and a great chance for kids to have mentors walking around with them. >> they have the energy. >> they are young. with the second camp. there's an over nighter. >> there is. it's kind of funny. when we first created this, we were to go outside. but the weather just like now just rained all the time. we camp out on the grass. we play stuff all night and swim in the night. we play lacrosse inside. it's a great evening. like i said, how can i register? >> the easiest thing is call mizzou western and say i want to register for lifetime sports academy. >> we have the phone number on the screen. the dates are coming. the first week of june after memorial weekend. a couple weeks away.