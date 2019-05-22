Speech to Text for Fit Republic: Cheeseburger Bowl

hello, we are back. i'm not doing any cooking today. jr, what do you have going on? >> you look tired today. >> i have been playing around all day. >> so, i think can you wave at everybody? >> there you go. >> do you like cheese burgers? do you like cheese burger bowl? >> it's actually one of the options we have now. it's one that if you like it, you can tell everyone to come in and grab it. it's one of my personal favorites. that's why i wanted to show you how to make it today. it starts off with ground beef. we have lean ground beef and seasoned it with fajita seasoning and pepper. once that was done. i bought a quinoa and garlic. >> a little bit of garlic salt and baked the veggies. so once that was done. i then added my cheese and pickles and with the fajita seasoning from the ground beef, gives it a more natural hamburger texture. your cheese and pickles gives it the flavor. you don't have the bun but still have carbs for quinoa. is that a rice or pasta? >> it's a grain but comes from a plant. it's going to have a little more nutritional value. it's from a plant and -- >> so you're going to let us have this with ground beef. >> i like it just because it gives the name of the cheese burger more know an appeal and also kind of, gives like if you have a kid or somebody you want to try something, inside of saying i got quinoa veggie burger. he eats it all the time. we will see if he does. >> we noticed i didn't skimp on the pickles. >> i was just putting a lot in here. also the pickle juice gives it a more hamburger taste. >> this is already on your menu. >> yes, this is on our menu. you can come in any time and we have a lot of options. >> someone is ready. >> there we go. you have about 30 items on your menu? >> we have 30 options. we are doing the last time. we have many options coming out that are going to be coming about two westbounds that the run for two to three months for the summer. >> you ready to take over for the rest of the show? >> again, you've got lots of options. we get to the end of the show and ask where you're located and never have time. let's talk about where you are right now. >> so yeah, we're at greenacres. of course we're at fit republic. in maryville and mosaic. we signed a deal with price shopper. we're in lawrence and signed a franchise in kansas city. wichita and going to move out to cincinnati and >> wow. >> man. >> every everywhere and the cost of meals are each? >> great question. the cost of the meals are about $8 to $9. they can perfectly portioned and we have a lot of options between chicken and beef and ground turkey. i know a lot of people that will eat half of this for lunch and supper. if you're going out anywhere else. >> eight bucks, nine we're back with jr from fit republic. something so simple tastes so good. this is one of your more popular offerings. another thing people like is the veggies in there. but it's not like oh my god, i'm just eating a ton of vegetables. it works well. >> you're teasing them. you get a little cheese and you also taste pickles. this is definitely a meal for you. so, this is one of our favorites. i'm glad you like it. >> this is fantastic. >> on the menu and one of 30 different options. more to come. fit republic. located everywhere practically. good for you. and good for us for trying this out today.