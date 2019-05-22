Speech to Text for Effingham tornado damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

behind after tuesday's tornado in atchison county. wesley lanter: "the funnel cloud was on the ground for about eight minutes. um took down quite a few trees, some power lines, and this abandoned house here and the property behind me"with wind gusts to 90 mph, the ef-1 tornado scattering debris and flattening an abandoned house about four miles north of effingham.áánatsááacross the street, the tornado hitting a farm, destroying out buildings and tossing farm equipment. wesley lanter: "moved their combine about 50, 60 yards, rolled their camper, rolled their truck and some of their livestock is missing."the weather service says the tornado was on the ground for 4.5 miles.wesley lanter: "then it proceeded north of here for another three miles before it went back up."the people living in the path of the tornado headed warning. emergency officials sounding the sirens before the tornado moved in.wesley lanter: "we were in tornado warning and people took shelter that were in the affected areas and we had plenty of notice."and that notice everyone safe."there were people at home in the tornado went through but luckily they got in their basement and they bunkered down and wesley lanter: "it's the people that i'm very fortunate happen in one of populated county officials