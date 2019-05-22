Speech to Text for Savannah baseball defeats st. pius

kansas city at the royals urban youth academy..... bottom of the first..savannah up 1-0 first..the fielder's choice scores a run none-the-less.. savannah leads 3-0 after one.. ==later..st. pius answers wade..knocks one to left field to make it 3-1 savannah after 3..==but the rest of the way.. savannah able to keep control.. ==micah diamond..sends one through the gap..in comes brayden barry..==savannah keeps the bats hot...and put up a 5-run inning to help push savannah ahead of st. pius.. the savages go on to win 9-5 and will play tomorrow against pembroke hilland we heard from the team after the game.. (sotjadon brady: " it feels good for us and the school. we've been looking forward to this since we were little kids playing baseball and to be here in high school and to make it this far feels great." erich bodenhausen: "well, we want to be 1-0 tomorrow too. that's the goal, this is just the next game on the schedule, doesn't matter if it's quarter finals or whatever it is, first game of the season. we want to be 1-0 at the end of the night." ) staying with