Speech to Text for LeBlond falls to Silex

with state baseball... for the class two quarterfinal it's leblond playing silex over at phil welch...=====we take first inning where the golden eagles are upadam reardon is at the plate....he hits a blooper into short center...that brings in chris guldanleblond gets in the board first..====we go to the bottom of the second...and brian henke is at the plate for silex....he hits a deep shot way into right field.... and thats hit well enhough to bring in daniel havlik from second...henke makes it to thrid....silex takes a 4-1 lead...and leblond unable to rebound in the end..falling 12-8... in