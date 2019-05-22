Clear

LeBlond falls to Silex

LeBlond falls to Silex

Posted: May. 22, 2019 11:21 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for LeBlond falls to Silex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with state baseball... for the class two quarterfinal it's leblond playing silex over at phil welch...=====we take first inning where the golden eagles are upadam reardon is at the plate....he hits a blooper into short center...that brings in chris guldanleblond gets in the board first..====we go to the bottom of the second...and brian henke is at the plate for silex....he hits a deep shot way into right field.... and thats hit well enhough to bring in daniel havlik from second...henke makes it to thrid....silex takes a 4-1 lead...and leblond unable to rebound in the end..falling 12-8... in
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Right now, we are right now under a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of Kansas City. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday through Friday and we'll have the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events