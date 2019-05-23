Speech to Text for Active weather pattern returns as we end work week

people are dead after dangerous storms moved through wednesday night. the lamar police chief tells us three people have died in what was likely a tornado that hit northern jasper and barton counties bewteen lamar and golden city near mo-126 and the t highway shortly after 9 pm. search and rescue efforts continued in barton county through the night. emergency responders have been using a drone with thermal imaging to check houses for people trapped. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<another nice day is on tap once again for our thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. the nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late thursday through the long memorial day holiday weekend. right now, we are right now under a marginal to slight risk from the storm prediction center for wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of kansas city. we are under a slight risk for severe weather friday through saturday. stay tuned to kq2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. the active weather pattern looks to continue early next week with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) a parent charged in the