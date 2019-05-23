Speech to Text for htm 3 may 23

today is thursday may 23rd (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<another nice day is on tap once again for our thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. the nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late thursday through the long memorial day holiday weekend. right now, we are right now under a marginal to slight risk from the storm prediction center for wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of kansas city. we are under a slight risk for severe weather friday through saturday. stay tuned to kq2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. the active weather pattern looks to continue early next week with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. >> missouri highway patrol is investigating this morning as a body has been recovered in the missouri river, near lake contrary. according to troop h's twitter, they found the body around 1 p-m yesterday. preliminary reports say it áis the fisherman that went missing last saturday near amazonia. family friends say the man set out onto the river on thursday to fish, then friday morning, they say they discovered the man's truck on the access ramp ástill runningá with a trailer attached. --his boat was found roughly two miles away from the ramp. highway patrol along with missouri department of conservation started a water search on saturday. no name has been relased, as autopsy reports are pending. new developments overnight in connection to the death of 14- year-old cameron satterley... --while three minors were facing juvenile charges in connection to satterley's death -- one of them is being dropped. in february a home on north 3rd street burned down.. -- nearly two months later police found the body of cameron satterley in the ashes. the 3 minors were facing charges for abandoning a corpse in the fire along with 2 of them being accused of starting the fire.but now -- a judge citing insufficient evidence for one of the juveniles in the case... the juvenile office attorney must decide whether there's enough evidence to link the teen to another crime or just let the teen's case go.. since they are juvenile cases, no names have been released. <<>> clean up efforts-still underway this morning for areas north of effingham. it's been almost 2 decades since atchison county kansas has seen a tornado...until tuesday night -- after surveying the damage the twister caused, the national weather service classified it as an ef-1 tornado, estimating wind speed of 90 miles per hour kq2's colton cichoracki saw the damage and has the story. <<daylight revealing the damage left behind after tuesday's tornado in atchison county.wesley lanter: "the funnel cloud was on the ground for about eight minutes. um took down quite a few trees, some power lines, and this abandoned house here and the property behind me"with wind gusts to 90 mph, the ef-1 tornado scattering debris and flattening an abandoned house about four miles north of effingham.áánatsáá across the street, the tornado hitting a farm, destroying out buildings and tossing farm equipment.wesley lanter: "moved their combine about 50, 60 yards, rolled their camper, rolled their truck and some of their livestock is missing." the weather service says the tornado was on the ground for 4.5 miles.wesley lanter: "then it proceeded north of here for another three miles before it went back up."the people living in the path of the tornado headed warning emergency officials sounding the sirens before the tornado moved in.wesley lanter: "we were in tornado warning and people took shelter that were in the affected areas and we had plenty of notice."and that notice helping keep everyone safe.wesley lanter: "there were people at home in the residence when the tornado went through but luckily they got in their basement and they bunkered down and were uninjured."wesley lanter: "it's very unfortunate for the people that were affected but i'm very fortunate that it didn't happen in one of our higher populated areas."colton cichorackikq2 news>> the tornado traveled 4 and a half miles but was only on the ground for 5 minutes. eight years later, joplin missouri experiencing similar feelings as tornado sirens ring out. they were under a tornado warning last night around 8 p-m, back in 2011, on may 22 around 5:40 p-m this catastrophic ef-5 tornado ripped through the city of joplin. the mile wide wedge tornado had sustained winds of over 200 miles per hour. the twister left behind devestation in its six mile path through the southern part of the city. overall, the tornado killed 161 people -- making it the deadliest tornado to strike the u-s since 1947. the damages totaled up to 2 point 8 billion dollars worth, one of the costliest single tornados in history. a tornado reportedly touched down just north of the city last night. rosecrans memorial airport is looking to expand... the aviation center released a master plan outlining their vision for the future... kq2's brooke anderson has more... << nat: airplanerosecrans memorial airport is striving to reach new heights all - uh it's kind of a wish list. this is what we would like to do."that list containing one main topic: expansion. "we need to continue to market the airport, continue to expand. we need to continue to develop new areas for other businesses to come in."to help showcase this vision, the airport has developed a master plan. it includes areas where new hangers could be built a large area of land in the area that could be developed. it's currently being used as farmland right now, so it has potential."and also outlines the transition of the 139th airlift wing's base to the north side of the field.nat?? and although airport general manager abe forney says the plan is approved by the federal aviation administration...nothing is set in stone quite yet if we have some other ideas or even if somebody else has an idea of what we could do with that land, it could potentially change."but even if the plan isn't finalized, forney is hoping the prospect of growth might catch the eye of possible tenants..."people that own their own businesses that have aircraft, they would build their own hangers where they would be located. so, it's a conglomeration of everything."brooke anderson, kq2 news. >> rosecrans presnted the plan to city council members last night. to impeach...or not to impeach, that's the question -- and that question is causing division within the democratic party... while house speaker nancy pelosi is trying to supress the question, she called an emergency meeting of her caucus yesterday morning to hear their demands and try to keep democrats unified. roughly 2 dozen of the 200 democratic members are calling for impeachment -- but that number is growing. after the caucus meeting, pelosi says she's still not in favor of impeachment, but added --- sot(sot - pelosi:"the president is involved in a cover up."trump: i don't do coverups.//i am the most transparent president in history. ) the situation growing complicated as the president is keeping his promise to fight all the subpoenas -- refusing to allow his former, white house counsel, don mcgahn to testify. iran has shut down president trump's offer of talks.. saying the u.s. has to show them respect.. by honoring its commitments under the disputed nuclear deal. which would limit sanctions on iran in return for them limiting their nuclear capabilities. reid binion has the latest. <<javad zarif, iranian foreign minister: "there will be painful consequences for everybody if there is an escalation against iran... we believe the united states is playing a very very dangerous game."iran, remaining defiant in the face of u.s. pressure. javad zarif, iranian foreign minister: "we are not willing to talk to people who have broken their promises."the united states says iran is behind a series of recent coordinated attacks in the region..rep. michael mccaul, (r) house foreign affairs committee: "they're the ones who launched the attacks and the vessels in the persian gulf. they're the ones who fired a rocket in the green zone near our embassy."there's been no public evidence of iran's involvement in these attacks..and many democrats remain skeptical..rep. jason crow, (d) colorado: "i know that the threat is real and should be taken seriously. but i also know that when politicians talk tough, real people can get hurt. we saw that in iraq."even though the u.s. has sent a navy strike group to the persian gulf.. acting secretary of defense patrick shanahan, says they're not giving up on the idea of talks.patrick shanahan, acting secretary of defense: "we do not want the situation to escalate. this is about deterrence, not about war. we're not about going to war." i'm reid binion reporting.>> barton county was hit with a tornado leaving three dead ..plus so far, three people are dead after dangerous storms moved through wednesday night. the lamar police chief tells us three people have died in what was likely a tornado that hit northern jasper and barton counties bewteen lamar and golden city near mo-126 and the t highway shortly after 9 pm. search and rescue efforts continued in barton county through the night. emergency responders have been using a drone with thermal imaging to check houses for people trapped. a parent charged in the varsity blues scandal has admitted his guilt.. what he had to say now to the latest in the varsity blues college cheating scandal -- one of the parents charged going in front of cameras-for the first time--to admit his guilt and apologize. this as the scandal shines a new light on the massive barriers different students face as they appy to college. abc's danya bacchus has the latest. <<moments after appearning in boston federal court where he admitted to spending 75- thousand dollars to improve his daughter's act score.sot - gordon caplan:"knew nothing about this. hasn't even applied to college yet."high powered new york attorney gordon caplan publicly apologizing--the first parent caught up in the varsity blues scandal to do so.sot - gordon caplan:i'm mostly sorry to all the other kids out there who are in the admissions process, the college admissions process, and to all the parents helping them and supporting them. truly sorry." in wiretapped calls with rick singer, the so-called mastermind behind the scheme- singer can allegedly be heard telling caplan that he needed his daughter "to be stupid" during a psychological exam in order to receive extra trime to take the act, so a proctor could correct her answers afterwards.caplan's case and this scandal bringing differences in the college application process to light. test taking nats: put your pencils downaccording the wall street journal--across the country, the number of public high-school students getting special allowances for test-taking, such as extra time, has surged-though with massive disparity.4.2 percent of students at wealthier public schools have designations for extra time during tests--compared to only 1.6 pecent of students at poorer schools.article says, parents in communities are more likely to know about the option and more to afford to pay for the evaluations necessary to get for extra test taking time.tag:the special don't apply specifically to college entrance exams. they apply to all students take while in school. danya bacchus, abc news, los angeles.>>