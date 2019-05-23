Speech to Text for MO Dept. of Conservation Kids Summer Series: Water Cycle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 welcome back, shelby smith with us to tell us about the follow up at conversation fun this summer >> >> you have a super summer series. you have your first event a few weeks ago. >> it was a free program. people could come out and fish. >> it was bad weather. so hopefully in two weeks when we have our next fishing one, must better weather. >> did the kids catch anything? >> crump park had great fishing. >> when they totally redid it out there. they put a whole bunch of new fish in there. the conservation department helped to stock it. >> we keep blue gil. we have a couple hybrid species in there. there's trout i believe. tell us what it's like when one of these kids catches the first fish. >> it's the most exciting thing in the whole world, you would think they saw santa close. >> we will learn about the water cycle from how it rains. and evaporation and around and around and learn a super fun dance. it involves getting on the ground. you can be a show, thunderstorm. light drizzle. >> too bad this is here, i would learn it >> this is tomorrow. >> yes. tomorrow at 6 o'clock at the crump park amphitheater. >> and again, this series goes on also. it's every two weeks. yep, the second thursday and fourth thursday of every month through september. >> and whether it's fishing or water dancing or otherwise. how do kids get plugged into this? do they just slow up? >> yeah, so i put this out on our conservation website. i come here. send it out in the newspaper and things like that. the facebook page has our events and live at five. >> tomorrow the water cycle, krug park at the amphitheater there. what time? >> 6 o'clock. >> great. and again summer programs run all year long.