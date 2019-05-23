Speech to Text for YWCA Women of Excellence looking for sponsors

c1 back on "live at five" with tammy from st. joseph ycwa. you have the yearly women of excellence. >> i saw the list from those nominated. each year the wealth of experience and talent of people that we have here. >> yes. we have 51 nominees this year. >> how do you select? >> that's a tough one. >> thankfully that's not my job. we have judges that are anonymous. they have a very tough. i met with them last week and they said every year is tougher and tougher. they love doing it because they love to see what women are doing in our community. regardless, each of the 51 worth recognition and that's why we have the women of excellence month. it takes a lot to get that going. >> you're looking for sponsors. >> we are. last year we had 1100 folks there. this is our biggest fundraiser of the year. we rely on the funds for victim services for women and children. this is important for us. we have seeds challenge. dave craig is a big sponsor for us. this year he's asking us to raise $50,000 of sponsorships. we really need that. >> that is a challenge. i know the community supports the yw and the program so much and the businesses are there. they just need to know they need to help. that's what we're here for today. i imagine there's different levels of opportunity. >> there's anywhere from 100 level to $10,000. $15,000. we will take as much as anyone is willing to give us. our deadline for sponsorship is may 31st in order to get to our women of excellence booklet. >> almost out of time for that. >> end of next week. >> all right. and so then the actual event itself is? >> june 20th. >> at the civic arena, 11:30. >> for anyone that's not been to that before, what are they missing out on? >> an opportunity to see so many women come together and see what leadership and community servants we have. >> you bet. this is a big fundraiser. >> the shelter is rarely empty. >> and bursting at the seams. >> we have the capacity for 45. again we're known to do as much as we can. >> squeeze them in there. >> if business folks are out there watching us and would like to sponsor, how can they do two contact us ywca st. joseph. a great event every year