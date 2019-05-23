Speech to Text for Rosecrans Memorial Airport releases Master Plan, looks to expand

testify. rosecrans memorial airport is looking to expand... the aviation center released a master plan today outlining their vision for the future... kq2's brooke anderson has more... << nat: airplanerosecrans memorial airport is striving to reach new heights all - uh it's kind of a wish list. this is what we would like to do."that list containing one main topic: expansion. "we need to continue to market the airport, continue to expand. we need to continue to develop new areas for other businesses to come in."to help showcase this vision, the airport has developed a master plan. it includes areas where new hangers could be built a large area of land in the area that could be developed. it's currently being used as farmland right now, so it has potential."and also outlines the transition of the 139th airlift wing's base to the north side of the field.nat?? and although airport general manager abe forney says the plan is approved by the federal aviation administration...nothing is set in stone quite yet if we have some other ideas or even if somebody else has an idea of what we could do with that land, it could potentially change."but even if the plan isn't finalized, forney is hoping the prospect of growth might catch the eye of possible tenants..."people that own their own businesses that have aircraft, they would build their own hangers where they would be located. so, it's a conglomeration of everything."brooke anderson, kq2 news. >>