Speech to Text for D&G: Pub and Grub: The Tom Petty Black Bean Burger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

headed your way. c1 >> almost caught me with my mouth full. we are back with christeena grimes. >> the call cauliflower with cheese inside. >> he can't help him himself. >> we are here for business today. >> the black bean burger. >> the tom petty. >> what is the idea behind a black bean burger? >> there's a lot of people who can't have meat. it's an item on menus throughout towns. we do indeed have one called the tom petty. he was indeed a vegetarian. the chefs work their magic. we top with pepper black cheese and the chefs make the teriyaki in house. >> we're going to build it. first we will put our teriyaki sauce on our bun. toasted brioche bun or no bread. a lot of people are doing no bread. >> what is the secret to holding burger form. >> it's very difficult. >> i use that a lot. >> i ask the wrong questions. >> the black bean burgers topped with pepper jack to give it spice. we put sauteed mushrooms and the kicker, we top with fresh sliced cucumbers and spinach. >> it's going to be just as thick or thicker. >> and you've got teriyaki on it. >> the teriyaki is on there. the mushrooms and the pepper jack really marry well. >> and then it's served with a side. >> so i brought several sides today. i put with the cucumber medley. we have the fried okra. >> it's relatively new. >> two weeks. >> it's going over really well. >> how about the cauliflower. i didn't want you to get addicted to it too soon. >> you have been hiding it from us. >> it's been on the menu since we opened. the old d&g had it on the menu. >> i like it. tell you what, we will take a quick break on "live at five". come back and find out about the concerts you always have going on. talk about the rest of menu and we'll finish also said that his pizza is still in the refrigerator. >> the cucumber and the crunch and the teriyaki. the pepper jack. it all works well together. >> yes. >> what do you got on the schedule? >> let's see, friday we have higher minds. they will be doing a show and saturday, johnson mcclain coming going a glow party. it will be decked out in black lights. come dance your heart out. >> you have a late menu also. >> yes. when the menu is done, you have a late menu. >> 9:00 p.m. to close.