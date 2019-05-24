Speech to Text for Final Four Bound: Savannah advances to state semis

thursday... the savannah baseball team continues to dominate this season.. taking care of business in the state quarter finals to advance to the state final four next week in o-- fallon.. the magic number of the day was seven...brayden berry went seven innings with seven strike outs...leading savannah to a seven to three victory....head coach erich bodenhausen and pitcher braden berry were both happy with how the day went... (sot erich bodenhausen/sav annah head coach:"hitting his sports with the fast ball that's the big thing and being able to strike people out when we need strike outs he's a great pitcher and he's been really good for us this year." braden berry/savannah pitcher:"when we play together everyday we grow closer togther as a family it's just the savage way adn we really feed off of