Speech to Text for Officials offer tips on how to stay safe from overnight tornadoes

levels. last night's tornadoes striking after the sun went down -- made the storms even more dangerous. kq2's colton cichoracki is live with on how the darkness of night can make a tornado more deadly. alan... if a tornado was to happen right now, you would most likely see it because it's light out but that's not the case if it's dark. and at night, tornadoes can happen with little warning... becase you are asleep. we spoke to the national weather service and local officials to discuss the dangers of nightime tornadoes. <<áánats tornadoááonly in the flash of the night, did people in jefferson city see the tornado that was coming.jada mcclintick: "it catches people off guard when it's at night more often than during the daytime where everybody can see it clearly."wednesday night's tornadoes a reminder that tornadoes don't always happen during the day.andy bailey: "we had thunderstorms that continued well past sunset. conditions were right, very tornadic environment and so you can and we did have quite a bit of tornadoes in missouri after the sun went down."áánats sirenááresearch shows that overnight tornadoes account for less than 30 percent of all tornadoes.though rare, they can be just as deadly.andy bailey: "often times people think tornadoes can't strike overnight because most of our tornadoes do occur during the afternoon and evening hours when it's light out and you can actually see them. unfortunately that's not necessarily true that they always occur then."whether day or night, it's important to always to be prepared.andy bailey: "we've already seen it's been an extraordinary active spring with respect to thunderstorms. that's every indication is that's going to continue into the summer months."and if it does happen...andy bailey: "you need to have a way to receive that tornado warning that will wake you up if those warnings are issued in the middle of the night."jada mcclintick: "that's where those apps on your phone are good, that's where the weather radio that has a battery backup is essential because that will alert you with a loud sound as well that should be enough to wake you up.">> if you have a weather radio like this one that i got for less than 20 dollars it could be the difference between being asleep for too long. reporting live in st. joseph, colton cichoracki kq2