Speech to Text for Business owner speaks out after vandalism spike

after being the victim of several break-ins within a short amount of time, one business owner now is speaking out about his frustrations. kq2's ron johnson joins us now live from the police department with more, ron... alan that business owner says within the past month he's seen three different break-ins at his store. today we talked with the st. joseph police department to find out why these kinds of crimes can be so hard to solve. <<ron johnson reporting the past couple of weeks have been challenging for greg's used appliance store on the south belt highway.[matt mccurley] over the past thirty days, we've had three different encounters of vandalism. the owner says his store has been somewhat of a target for vandals [mccurley] three different cars that were broken into, two cars ignitions were popped and we had a window up front that was shattered. in response, owner matt mccurley says he's done a lot to safeguard his business. [mccurley] we have eight cameras in all different angles around the whole building and that's really helped us to identify or at least put an eye on what's going on. despite all that mccurley says vandals still show up, each time, causing damage not expensive enough to be covered by insurance which means more money coming out of mccurley's pocket [mccurley] if it's not thousands of dollars the insurance coverage is just not there it's an issue the st. joseph police department is very familiar with. [jeff wilson] there's not usually a smoking gun. they say solving these crimes can be difficult because of the limited information that's gathered.[wilson] there's very little if any information to suggest a suspect. the police department says even those with video surveillance can still become victims of percent? no, but is which is why bet to help catch a criminal early. [roy hoskins] we really want to be involved in that we information we'd like to identify that person.in hopes that early detection can lead to more [hoskins] one thing i really stress don't be afraid to call us don't be report something to us we don't mind at all.>> something else sergeant hoskins recommends for people are those ring cameras you may have heard of. hoskins also says make sure your surveillance has a clean lens so that it can capture potential evidence in the best possible quality. live from the police department ron johnson kq2 news. here's