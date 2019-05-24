Speech to Text for CRACKING THE 'CODE'

crack the code on teaching young kids about careers in technology. kq2's dane hawkins has more on the new coding club coming to st. joseph this summer... <<áánats- "come on get in there!"ááa ball rolling aroun in a make shift maze.. seems a lot like a game..áánats "goal it went in!" ááand it is.. but it's also a little more complicated then that..[lute atieh, coding club] these kids are essentially playing what appears to be games but they are learning coding a new coding club pilot program teaches kids how to program computers.. [lute atieh, coding club] it just fun it entertaining for the kids and i dont think they realize they are learning thats the trick..also the trick, is the age these kids are learning how to code..[jay martin, united way, program director ] at seven eight years old that child brain is developing and working and moving so anything we can help them mold with is great [lute atieh, coding club] the earlier you can teach a child about coding the better its going to be better for all the things that they might do because coding helps you think in a particular way and particular steps and this program, coding club organizers and development experts beleive, is a positive step for st. joseph's future.. [lute atieh, coding club] this is so important to community to now especially since we lack an early childhood program, the more of this type of stuff we can expose these young kids to, the better off the employers will be [jay martin, united way, program director] things like coding is a way we can keep our kiddos here but hopefully build a tech society in st. joe which experts say will continue to improve st. joseph major towns in the us really do have a good tech culture now and coding really does start that off good at the early agedane hawkins kq2 news >> the st. joe