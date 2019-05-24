Speech to Text for Crews working to protect Heritage Park from potential flooding

we were just finishing up the repairs from the the previous flooding to the building ready to open that back up again it said the same to some parks and rec crew spent Friday working to protect the Heritage Park Building we're hopeful that that will hold will keep the water out of the building structure we don't want to lose the building again just two months ago the building and ball fields surrounding underwater from historic flooding and once again officials bracing for more flooding yesterday we got information that showed levels that will if they are achieved will I put water over her a Heritage Park complex again directions will come to fruition but Crews aren't taking any chances all of the work we're doing you know you try and measure that is it worth doing work that you may not need to do but on the other side of that if you don't do it and you have the significant damage again on top of that losing the shelter means use of the complex and the revenues that that generates and the tour is all day Friday Cruise moose and preparing for the unknown frustrating disappointing but nothing we can do about it other than try and let you know do the best we can to protect our facilities bathroom Mother Nature Chris Roush KQ2 news